Dec 5, 2019
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
fulgor
inquiline
jouissance
worricow
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

worricow

PRONUNCIATION:
(WUH-ree-kau)

MEANING:
noun: A hobgoblin, scarecrow, or a person of frightening appearance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Scottish, from worry (to harass) + cow (hobgoblin). Earliest documented use: 1711.

USAGE:
“Our world seems to be disinfected of all such ‘superstitious’ numina as ‘witches, warlocks, and worricows’.”
Carl Jung; Man and His Symbols; Doubleday; 1964.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Once a man has tasted freedom he will never be content to be a slave. That is why I believe that this frightfulness we see everywhere today is only temporary. Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life. -Walt Disney, entrepreneur and animator (5 Dec 1901-1966)

