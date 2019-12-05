

worricow PRONUNCIATION: (WUH-ree-kau)

MEANING: noun: A hobgoblin, scarecrow, or a person of frightening appearance.

ETYMOLOGY: From Scottish, from worry (to harass) + cow (hobgoblin). Earliest documented use: 1711.

USAGE:

Carl Jung; Man and His Symbols; Doubleday; 1964. “Our world seems to be disinfected of all such ‘superstitious’ numina as ‘witches, warlocks, and worricows’.”Carl Jung;; Doubleday; 1964.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once a man has tasted freedom he will never be content to be a slave. That is why I believe that this frightfulness we see everywhere today is only temporary. Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life. -Walt Disney, entrepreneur and animator (5 Dec 1901-1966)





