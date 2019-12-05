|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 5, 2019This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
inquiline
jouissance
worricow
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
worricow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A hobgoblin, scarecrow, or a person of frightening appearance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Scottish, from worry (to harass) + cow (hobgoblin). Earliest documented use: 1711.
USAGE:
“Our world seems to be disinfected of all such ‘superstitious’ numina as ‘witches, warlocks, and worricows’.”
Carl Jung; Man and His Symbols; Doubleday; 1964.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Once a man has tasted freedom he will never be content to be a slave. That is why I believe that this frightfulness we see everywhere today is only temporary. Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life. -Walt Disney, entrepreneur and animator (5 Dec 1901-1966)
