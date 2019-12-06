|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 6, 2019This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
fulgor
inquiline
jouissance
worricow
hyaloid
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hyaloid
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Glassy or transparent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hyaloides, from Greek hualoeies (glass-like), from hualos (glass). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“He squinted through the hyaloid membrane of the docking chamber’s blister and sighted upward along the elastic cable.”
Donald Moffitt; Second Genesis; Open Road; 2014.
See more usage examples of hyaloid in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith