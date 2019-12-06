

hyaloid PRONUNCIATION: (HY-uh-loyd)

MEANING: adjective: Glassy or transparent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin hyaloides, from Greek hualoeies (glass-like), from hualos (glass). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:

Donald Moffitt; Second Genesis; Open Road; 2014.



"He squinted through the hyaloid membrane of the docking chamber's blister and sighted upward along the elastic cable."
Donald Moffitt; Second Genesis; Open Road; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)





