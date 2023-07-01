|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
May 13, 2025
Interesting usage examples
This week’s words
winsome
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
winsome
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Pleasing or charming, especially in a childlike or innocent manner.
USAGE:
From Old English wynsum, from wynn (joy) + -sum (-some). Earliest documented use: 450.
ETYMOLOGY:
“The guest lists included women who were ‘as winsome as possible’ to make the town seem attractive to the (male) engineer in charge of choosing [the site of a nuclear research center]. The plan worked.”
Going Nuclear; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 1, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a free country there is much clamor, with little suffering: in a despotic state there is little complaint but much suffering. -Lazare Nicolas Marguerite Carnot, statesman and engineer (13 May 1753-1823)
|
