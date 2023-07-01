

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



winsome PRONUNCIATION: (WIN-suhm)

MEANING: adjective: Pleasing or charming, especially in a childlike or innocent manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English wynsum, from wynn (joy) + -sum (-some). Earliest documented use: 450.

ETYMOLOGY:

The Economist (London, UK); Jul 1, 2023.



"The guest lists included women who were 'as winsome as possible' to make the town seem attractive to the (male) engineer in charge of choosing [the site of a nuclear research center]. The plan worked."
-Going Nuclear; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 1, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a free country there is much clamor, with little suffering: in a despotic state there is little complaint but much suffering. -Lazare Nicolas Marguerite Carnot, statesman and engineer (13 May 1753-1823)





