renunciatory

winsome

susurrant

ruderal

bereft



Bereft, 1893 Art: William Harris Weatherhead



bereft PRONUNCIATION: (bi-REFT)

MEANING: adjective: Deprived of or lacking.

ETYMOLOGY: Past participle of bereave (to deprive), from Old English bereafian (to rob someone of something). Earliest documented use: 1531.

USAGE:

Mort Rosenblum; Deadly Hot Air; The Mort Report; Feb 10, 2023.



"Too many voters today are easily conned, deeply biased, impervious to fact, and bereft of survival instincts. Contrary to myth, frogs leap out of heating pots. Stampeding cattle stop at a cliff edge. Lemmings don't really commit mass suicide. We'll find out about Americans in 2024."
Mort Rosenblum; Deadly Hot Air; The Mort Report; Feb 10, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)





