|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 16, 2025This week’s theme
Interesting usage examples
This week’s words
renunciatory
winsome
susurrant
ruderal
bereft
Bereft, 1893
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bereft
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Deprived of or lacking.
ETYMOLOGY:
Past participle of bereave (to deprive), from Old English bereafian (to rob someone of something). Earliest documented use: 1531.
USAGE:
“Too many voters today are easily conned, deeply biased, impervious to fact, and bereft of survival instincts. Contrary to myth, frogs leap out of heating pots. Stampeding cattle stop at a cliff edge. Lemmings don’t really commit mass suicide. We’ll find out about Americans in 2024.”
Mort Rosenblum; Deadly Hot Air; The Mort Report; Feb 10, 2023.
See more usage examples of bereft in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith