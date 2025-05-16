  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 16, 2025
This week’s theme
Interesting usage examples

This week’s words
renunciatory
winsome
susurrant
ruderal
bereft

bereft
Bereft, 1893
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bereft

PRONUNCIATION:
(bi-REFT)

MEANING:
adjective: Deprived of or lacking.

ETYMOLOGY:
Past participle of bereave (to deprive), from Old English bereafian (to rob someone of something). Earliest documented use: 1531.

USAGE:
“Too many voters today are easily conned, deeply biased, impervious to fact, and bereft of survival instincts. Contrary to myth, frogs leap out of heating pots. Stampeding cattle stop at a cliff edge. Lemmings don’t really commit mass suicide. We’ll find out about Americans in 2024.”
Mort Rosenblum; Deadly Hot Air; The Mort Report; Feb 10, 2023.

See more usage examples of bereft in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)

