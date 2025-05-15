|
A.Word.A.Day
Photo: Julia Hinterseer-Pinter
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ruderal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Growing in waste places, disturbed land, or poor soil.
noun: A plant that thrives in such conditions.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rudus (rubble). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“Karl Linneaus revolutionized the way in which [taxonomy] was done. In fact, he courted controversy at the time, using quite explicit sexual descriptions, such as ‘nine men in the same bride’s chamber, with one woman’! [Octandria Monogynia] The German botanist, Johann Siegesbeck, referred to Linnaeus’ work as ‘lothesome harlotry’, though Linnaeus, believing in revenge as a dish best served well and truly chilled, retorted with taxonomic vengeance, naming a small and insignificant little ruderal plant (Siegesbeckia) after his accuser.”
Keith Skene; Form, Function, Forests, and Fossils; Contemporary Review (Oxford, UK); Dec 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The past is never where you think you left it. -Katherine Anne Porter, writer and activist (15 May 1890-1980)
|
