  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 15, 2025
This week’s theme
Interesting usage examples

This week’s words
renunciatory
winsome
susurrant
ruderal
ruderal
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ruderal

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROO-duhr-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Growing in waste places, disturbed land, or poor soil.
noun: A plant that thrives in such conditions.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rudus (rubble). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:
“Karl Linneaus revolutionized the way in which [taxonomy] was done. In fact, he courted controversy at the time, using quite explicit sexual descriptions, such as ‘nine men in the same bride’s chamber, with one woman’! [Octandria Monogynia] The German botanist, Johann Siegesbeck, referred to Linnaeus’ work as ‘lothesome harlotry’, though Linnaeus, believing in revenge as a dish best served well and truly chilled, retorted with taxonomic vengeance, naming a small and insignificant little ruderal plant (Siegesbeckia) after his accuser.”
Keith Skene; Form, Function, Forests, and Fossils; Contemporary Review (Oxford, UK); Dec 2011.

See more usage examples of ruderal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The past is never where you think you left it. -Katherine Anne Porter, writer and activist (15 May 1890-1980)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith