ruderal PRONUNCIATION: (ROO-duhr-uhl)

MEANING: adjective: Growing in waste places, disturbed land, or poor soil.

noun: A plant that thrives in such conditions.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin rudus (rubble). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE: Octandria Monogynia] The German botanist, Johann Siegesbeck, referred to Linnaeus’ work as ‘lothesome harlotry’, though Linnaeus, believing in revenge as a dish best served well and truly chilled, retorted with taxonomic vengeance, naming a small and insignificant little ruderal plant (Siegesbeckia) after his accuser.”

Keith Skene; Form, Function, Forests, and Fossils; Contemporary Review (Oxford, UK); Dec 2011.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The past is never where you think you left it. -Katherine Anne Porter, writer and activist (15 May 1890-1980)





