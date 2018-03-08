  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 8, 2018
This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet

This week’s words
expergefaction
vaquero
azymous
whipjack
with Anu Garg

whipjack

PRONUNCIATION:
(HWIP-jak)

MEANING:
noun: A beggar who pretends to be an out-of-luck sailor.

ETYMOLOGY:
Apparently from whip (to flog) + jack (man, worker). Earliest documented use: 1556.

USAGE:
“‘I thought you were in the stocks as a whipjack, Bruce’ said my master, hunting through his mantle for a coin.”
Michael Cadnum; Ship of Fire; Viking; 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men are not against you; they are merely for themselves. -Gene Fowler, journalist and author (8 Mar 1890-1960)

