Mar 8, 2018This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet
This week’s words
vaquero
azymous
whipjack
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
whipjack
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A beggar who pretends to be an out-of-luck sailor.
ETYMOLOGY:
Apparently from whip (to flog) + jack (man, worker). Earliest documented use: 1556.
USAGE:
“‘I thought you were in the stocks as a whipjack, Bruce’ said my master, hunting through his mantle for a coin.”
Michael Cadnum; Ship of Fire; Viking; 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are not against you; they are merely for themselves. -Gene Fowler, journalist and author (8 Mar 1890-1960)
|
