expergefaction

vaquero

azymous

whipjack



whipjack PRONUNCIATION: (HWIP-jak)

MEANING: noun: A beggar who pretends to be an out-of-luck sailor.

ETYMOLOGY: Apparently from whip (to flog) + jack (man, worker). Earliest documented use: 1556.

USAGE: “‘I thought you were in the stocks as a whipjack, Bruce’ said my master, hunting through his mantle for a coin.”

Michael Cadnum; Ship of Fire; Viking; 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men are not against you; they are merely for themselves. -Gene Fowler, journalist and author (8 Mar 1890-1960)





