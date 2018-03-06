|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 6, 2018This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet
This week’s words
vaquero
Photo: Matthew Trump/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vaquero
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A livestock herder: a cowboy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish vaquero (cowboy), from vaca (cow), from Latin vacca. Earliest documented use: 1826.
USAGE:
“‘Our steeds need to drink for the day ahead,’ the vaquero said.”
Rudolfo Anaya; My Land Sings; HarperCollins; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Fame is very agreeable, but the bad thing is that it goes on 24 hours a day. -Gabriel García Márquez, novelist, journalist, Nobel laureate (6 Mar 1927-2014)
|
