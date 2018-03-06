

Mar 6, 2018 This week’s theme

Five words that use all letters of the alphabet



This week’s words

vaquero



vaquero PRONUNCIATION: (vah-KER-o)

MEANING: noun: A livestock herder: a cowboy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Spanish vaquero (cowboy), from vaca (cow), from Latin vacca. Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:

Rudolfo Anaya; My Land Sings; HarperCollins; 2001.



"'Our steeds need to drink for the day ahead,' the vaquero said."
Rudolfo Anaya; My Land Sings; HarperCollins; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fame is very agreeable, but the bad thing is that it goes on 24 hours a day. -Gabriel García Márquez, novelist, journalist, Nobel laureate (6 Mar 1927-2014)





