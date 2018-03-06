  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 6, 2018
This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet

This week’s words
expergefaction
vaquero
vaquero
Photo: Matthew Trump/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vaquero

PRONUNCIATION:
(vah-KER-o)

MEANING:
noun: A livestock herder: a cowboy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish vaquero (cowboy), from vaca (cow), from Latin vacca. Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:
“‘Our steeds need to drink for the day ahead,’ the vaquero said.”
Rudolfo Anaya; My Land Sings; HarperCollins; 2001.

See more usage examples of vaquero in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Fame is very agreeable, but the bad thing is that it goes on 24 hours a day. -Gabriel García Márquez, novelist, journalist, Nobel laureate (6 Mar 1927-2014)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith