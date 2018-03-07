|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 7, 2018This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet
This week’s words
vaquero
azymous
Matzo/matza (unleavened bread)
Photo: Jonathunder/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
azymous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Unleavened; unfermented.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin azymus (unleavened, uncorrupted), Greek azumos (unleavened). Earliest documented use: 1728.
USAGE:
“An oval plate stood there, with three fine white azymous loaves, placed on a piece of linen.”
Anne Catherine Emmerich; The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ; 1833.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weed. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)
|
