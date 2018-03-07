

Mar 7, 2018 This week’s theme

Five words that use all letters of the alphabet



This week’s words

expergefaction

vaquero

azymous



Matzo/matza (unleavened bread) Photo: Jonathunder/Wikimedia Five words that use all letters of the alphabet A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



azymous PRONUNCIATION: (AZI-muhs)

MEANING: adjective: Unleavened; unfermented.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin azymus (unleavened, uncorrupted), Greek azumos (unleavened). Earliest documented use: 1728.

USAGE: “An oval plate stood there, with three fine white azymous loaves, placed on a piece of linen.”

Anne Catherine Emmerich; The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ; 1833.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weed. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate