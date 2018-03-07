  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 7, 2018
This week’s theme
Five words that use all letters of the alphabet

This week’s words
expergefaction
vaquero
azymous
matzo/matza
Matzo/matza (unleavened bread)
Photo: Jonathunder/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

azymous

PRONUNCIATION:
(AZI-muhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Unleavened; unfermented.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin azymus (unleavened, uncorrupted), Greek azumos (unleavened). Earliest documented use: 1728.

USAGE:
“An oval plate stood there, with three fine white azymous loaves, placed on a piece of linen.”
Anne Catherine Emmerich; The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ; 1833.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weed. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)

