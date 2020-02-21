|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Feb 21, 2020This week’s theme
Onomatopoeic words
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
whicker
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To neigh.
2. To laugh in a half-suppressed manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“She whickered, that soft, chortlelike noise that passed for a laugh among her people.”
Steve Perry; The Vastalimi Gambit; Penguin; 2013.
See more usage examples of whicker in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I and the public know / What all schoolchildren learn, / Those to whom evil is done / Do evil in return. -W.H. Auden, poet (21 Feb 1907-1973)
|
