Feb 21, 2020
This week’s theme
Onomatopoeic words

This week’s words
faff
scroop
fanfaronade
jape
whicker

“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
with Anu Garg

whicker

PRONUNCIATION:
(HWIK-uhr, WIK-)

MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To neigh.
2. To laugh in a half-suppressed manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“She whickered, that soft, chortlelike noise that passed for a laugh among her people.”
Steve Perry; The Vastalimi Gambit; Penguin; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I and the public know / What all schoolchildren learn, / Those to whom evil is done / Do evil in return. -W.H. Auden, poet (21 Feb 1907-1973)

