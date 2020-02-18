  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 18, 2020
This week’s theme
Onomatopoeic words

This week’s words
faff
scroop
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scroop

PRONUNCIATION:
(skroop)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a scraping or grating sound.
noun: A scraping sound, especially the rustle of a silk fabric.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1787.

USAGE:
“I heard a soft scroop as the front door latch clicked home.”
Jane K. Cleland; Consigned to Death; St. Martin’s Press; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's not a business with me. ... I'm not a professional of poetry; I'm a farmer of poetry. -Jack Gilbert, poet (18 Feb 1925-2012)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith