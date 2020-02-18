|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 18, 2020This week’s theme
Onomatopoeic words
This week’s words
scroop
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scroop
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a scraping or grating sound.
noun: A scraping sound, especially the rustle of a silk fabric.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1787.
USAGE:
“I heard a soft scroop as the front door latch clicked home.”
Jane K. Cleland; Consigned to Death; St. Martin’s Press; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's not a business with me. ... I'm not a professional of poetry; I'm a farmer of poetry. -Jack Gilbert, poet (18 Feb 1925-2012)
