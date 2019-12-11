|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 20, 2020This week’s theme
Onomatopoeic words
This week’s words
scroop
fanfaronade
jape
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jape
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A joke or prank.
verb intr.: To joke or play a trick.
verb tr.: To mock or trick.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French japer (to yap; Modern French japper), of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1362.
USAGE:
“To [Boris] Johnson, we are all just suckers -- easily manipulated by his fabricated boyish japes and his deliberately tousled blond hair.”
John McDonnell; If You Want a More Equal Society, You Have to Choose Labour; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 11, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)
