jape PRONUNCIATION: (jayp)

MEANING: noun: A joke or prank.

verb intr.: To joke or play a trick.

verb tr.: To mock or trick.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French japer (to yap; Modern French japper), of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1362.

USAGE:

"To [Boris] Johnson, we are all just suckers -- easily manipulated by his fabricated boyish japes and his deliberately tousled blond hair."
-John McDonnell; If You Want a More Equal Society, You Have to Choose Labour; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 11, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)





