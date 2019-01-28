|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 15, 2024This week’s theme
Words coined after animals
This week’s words
eager beaver
testudinal
weasel
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
weasel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wesule. Earliest documented use: c. 450 CE.
USAGE:
“The CEO of the Washington Post Company, Don Graham, and Mark Zuckerberg shook hands over the deal, making a verbal contract, but when Zuckerberg weaseled out of it to take a better offer, Graham, out of kindness to a young fella just starting out, simply let him walk away.”
Jill Lepore; Hard News; The New Yorker; Jan 28, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual. -Galileo Galilei, physicist and astronomer (15 Feb 1564-1642)
|
