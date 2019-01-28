

weasel PRONUNCIATION: (WEE-zuhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. Any of various small slender carnivorous mammals of the genus Mustela. 2. A sneaky, cunning person. verb intr.: 1. To evade an obligation. 2. To be evasive by using ambiguous or misleading words.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English wesule. Earliest documented use: c. 450 CE.

USAGE:

Jill Lepore; Hard News; The New Yorker; Jan 28, 2019.



See more usage examples of “The CEO of the Washington Post Company, Don Graham, and Mark Zuckerberg shook hands over the deal, making a verbal contract, but when Zuckerberg weaseled out of it to take a better offer, Graham, out of kindness to a young fella just starting out, simply let him walk away.”Jill Lepore; Hard News;; Jan 28, 2019.See more usage examples of weasel in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual. -Galileo Galilei, physicist and astronomer (15 Feb 1564-1642)





