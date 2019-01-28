  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 15, 2024
Words coined after animals

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

weasel

PRONUNCIATION:
(WEE-zuhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. Any of various small slender carnivorous mammals of the genus Mustela.
 2. A sneaky, cunning person.
verb intr.:1. To evade an obligation.
 2. To be evasive by using ambiguous or misleading words.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wesule. Earliest documented use: c. 450 CE.

USAGE:
“The CEO of the Washington Post Company, Don Graham, and Mark Zuckerberg shook hands over the deal, making a verbal contract, but when Zuckerberg weaseled out of it to take a better offer, Graham, out of kindness to a young fella just starting out, simply let him walk away.”
Jill Lepore; Hard News; The New Yorker; Jan 28, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual. -Galileo Galilei, physicist and astronomer (15 Feb 1564-1642)

