|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 14, 2024This week’s theme
Words coined after animals
This week’s words
eager beaver
testudinal
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
testudinal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Slow.
2. Arched.
3. Old.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin testudo (tortoise). Earliest documented use: 1823.
USAGE:
“Time now assumed a testudinal pace, and a pain that had been growing in the small of O’Malley’s back intensified.”
R.E.G. Sinke, Jr.; When None of Their Dreams Were Dead: Book 1; Eloquent Books; 2009.
“Greenspan has startled others into cutting rates too, but not the testudinal Wim Duisenberg: the man who runs the European Central Bank (but who runs it very slowly).”
Give Credit Where It’s Due; Sunday Business (London, UK); May 13, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith