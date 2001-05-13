words

Feb 14, 2024 This week’s theme

Words coined after animals



This week’s words

reptilian

eager beaver

testudinal



testudinal PRONUNCIATION: (tes-TOOD/TYOOD-i-nuhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Slow.

2. Arched.

3. Old.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin testudo (tortoise). Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE: “Time now assumed a testudinal pace, and a pain that had been growing in the small of O’Malley’s back intensified.”

R.E.G. Sinke, Jr.; When None of Their Dreams Were Dead: Book 1; Eloquent Books; 2009.



“Greenspan has startled others into cutting rates too, but not the testudinal Wim Duisenberg: the man who runs the European Central Bank (but who runs it very slowly).”

Give Credit Where It’s Due; Sunday Business (London, UK); May 13, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)





