  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives


 words
Feb 14, 2024
This week’s theme
Words coined after animals

This week’s words
reptilian
eager beaver
testudinal
testudinal
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

testudinal

PRONUNCIATION:
(tes-TOOD/TYOOD-i-nuhl)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Slow.
2. Arched.
3. Old.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin testudo (tortoise). Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE:
“Time now assumed a testudinal pace, and a pain that had been growing in the small of O’Malley’s back intensified.”
R.E.G. Sinke, Jr.; When None of Their Dreams Were Dead: Book 1; Eloquent Books; 2009.

“Greenspan has startled others into cutting rates too, but not the testudinal Wim Duisenberg: the man who runs the European Central Bank (but who runs it very slowly).”
Give Credit Where It’s Due; Sunday Business (London, UK); May 13, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith