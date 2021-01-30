|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 16, 2024This week’s theme
Words coined after animals
This week’s words
reptilian
eager beaver
testudinal
weasel
big fish
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
big fish
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An important person or entity.
ETYMOLOGY:
From big, perhaps of Scandinavian origin + fish, from Old English fisc (fish). Earliest documented use: 1827.
NOTES:
Fish, as a species, exhibit a wide range of sizes, far more so than humans. This significant variation makes the metaphor “big fish” apt for describing someone important or influential, distinguishing them from the rest. The phrase “big fish in a small pond” refers to someone who is significant within a limited scope. Conversely, the terms small fry and minnow are used to describe entities of lesser importance or influence.
USAGE:
“In December alone, Britain signed terms with 11 countries ranging from big fish such as Canada and Turkey to minnows such as Cameroon and North Macedonia.”
Nice Work; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 30, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. -Henry Adams, historian and teacher (16 Feb 1838-1918)
