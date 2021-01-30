

Feb 16, 2024 This week’s theme

Words coined after animals



This week’s words

reptilian

eager beaver

testudinal

weasel

big fish



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words coined after animals A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



big fish PRONUNCIATION: (big fish)

MEANING: noun: An important person or entity.

ETYMOLOGY: From big, perhaps of Scandinavian origin + fish, from Old English fisc (fish). Earliest documented use: 1827.

NOTES: Fish, as a species, exhibit a wide range of sizes, far more so than humans. This significant variation makes the metaphor “big fish” apt for describing someone important or influential, distinguishing them from the rest. The phrase “big fish in a small pond” refers to someone who is significant within a limited scope. Conversely, the terms small fry and minnow are used to describe entities of lesser importance or influence.

USAGE:

Nice Work; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 30, 2021.



See more usage examples of “In December alone, Britain signed terms with 11 countries ranging from big fish such as Canada and Turkey to minnows such as Cameroon and North Macedonia.”Nice Work;(London, UK); Jan 30, 2021.See more usage examples of big fish in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. -Henry Adams, historian and teacher (16 Feb 1838-1918)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate