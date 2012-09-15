|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Sep 9, 2022This week’s theme
Flowers
This week’s words
roseate
daisy-chain
orchidacity
tall poppy
wallflower
Art: Nancy Meyers
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wallflower
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun
1. Someone who does not mingle at a social event, such as a party, dance, etc.
2. A person or an organization that is forced to stay at the sidelines of some activity.
ETYMOLOGY:
From wall, from Old English weall, from Latin vallum (rampart), from vallus (stake) + flower, from Old French flor (flower, flour, the best of anything). Earliest documented use: 1578.
USAGE:
“Virgin has been like a wallflower at a wedding reception, watching everyone else pair off.”
Always the Bridesmaid: Virgin Atlantic; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 15, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The epitaph that I would write for history would say: I conceal nothing. It is not enough not to lie. One should strive not to lie in a negative sense by remaining silent. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith