

Sep 9, 2022 This week’s theme

Flowers



This week’s words

roseate

daisy-chain

orchidacity

tall poppy

wallflower



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



wallflower PRONUNCIATION: (WAL-flou-uhr)

MEANING: noun

1. Someone who does not mingle at a social event, such as a party, dance, etc.

2. A person or an organization that is forced to stay at the sidelines of some activity.

ETYMOLOGY: From wall, from Old English weall, from Latin vallum (rampart), from vallus (stake) + flower, from Old French flor (flower, flour, the best of anything). Earliest documented use: 1578.

USAGE:

Always the Bridesmaid: Virgin Atlantic; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 15, 2012.



"Virgin has been like a wallflower at a wedding reception, watching everyone else pair off."
Always the Bridesmaid: Virgin Atlantic; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 15, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The epitaph that I would write for history would say: I conceal nothing. It is not enough not to lie. One should strive not to lie in a negative sense by remaining silent. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)





