orchidacity PRONUNCIATION: (or-ki-DAS-i-tee)

MEANING: noun: Showiness.

ETYMOLOGY: From the large and showy flowers in the orchid family. From Latin orchis (orchid), from Greek orkhis (testicle, orchid, from the shape of its tubers). Earliest documented use: 1897. A related word is orchidaceous

USAGE: “Where orchidacity is the fashion homespun leaves one unsatisfied.”

James Agate; Ego 9; Harrap; 1948.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)





