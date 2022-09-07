  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 7, 2022
This week’s theme
Flowers

This week’s words
roseate
daisy-chain
orchidacity
Ballerina Orchid
See monkey face orchid, angel orchid, white egret orchid, and more here
Photo: Areafin tawfiq / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

orchidacity

PRONUNCIATION:
(or-ki-DAS-i-tee)

MEANING:
noun: Showiness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the large and showy flowers in the orchid family. From Latin orchis (orchid), from Greek orkhis (testicle, orchid, from the shape of its tubers). Earliest documented use: 1897. A related word is orchidaceous.

USAGE:
“Where orchidacity is the fashion homespun leaves one unsatisfied.”
James Agate; Ego 9; Harrap; 1948.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)

