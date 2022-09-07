|
orchidacity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Showiness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the large and showy flowers in the orchid family. From Latin orchis (orchid), from Greek orkhis (testicle, orchid, from the shape of its tubers). Earliest documented use: 1897. A related word is orchidaceous.
USAGE:
“Where orchidacity is the fashion homespun leaves one unsatisfied.”
James Agate; Ego 9; Harrap; 1948.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)
