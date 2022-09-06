|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 6, 2022This week’s theme
Flowers
This week’s words
daisy-chain
How to Make a Daisy Chain (1 min.)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
daisy-chain
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To connect in a sequence, especially in a way such that one element latches on to the next (instead of being connected by another medium, such as a piece of thread).
noun: An interlinked sequence of things, events, people, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From allusion to a string of daisies tied together in a garland. From daisy, from Old English dæges éage (day’s eye, referring to the flower closing at night) + chain, from Old French chaine, from Latin catena. Earliest documented use: 1841.
USAGE:
“In the somber scene orderlies guide British Tommies blinded by mustard gas ... Daisy-chained like young schoolboys, the helpless soldiers shuffle along a duckboard through a tangle of similarly wounded men as planes dogfight overhead and oblivious footballers hold a match in the far distance.”
Museum Showcases Sargent’s Iconic WWI Painting Gassed; Military History (Herndon, Virginia); Jul 2018.
“Life is one long daisy chain of surprises, isn’t it?”
Michael J.A. Speyer; The Chronicles of Samuel Sassodoro, Book Two; Lulu; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The only Zen you find on the tops of mountains is the Zen you bring up there. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)
