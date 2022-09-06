

Sep 6, 2022 This week’s theme

Flowers



This week’s words

roseate

daisy-chain



How to Make a Daisy Chain (1 min.) Flowers A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



daisy-chain PRONUNCIATION: (DAY-zee chayn)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To connect in a sequence, especially in a way such that one element latches on to the next (instead of being connected by another medium, such as a piece of thread).

noun: An interlinked sequence of things, events, people, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From allusion to a string of daisies tied together in a garland. From daisy, from Old English dæges éage (day’s eye, referring to the flower closing at night) + chain, from Old French chaine, from Latin catena. Earliest documented use: 1841.

USAGE:

Museum Showcases Sargent’s Iconic WWI Painting Military History (Herndon, Virginia); Jul 2018.



“Life is one long daisy chain of surprises, isn’t it?”

Michael J.A. Speyer; The Chronicles of Samuel Sassodoro, Book Two; Lulu; 2007.



See more usage examples of “In the somber scene orderlies guide British Tommies blinded by mustard gas ... Daisy-chained like young schoolboys, the helpless soldiers shuffle along a duckboard through a tangle of similarly wounded men as planes dogfight overhead and oblivious footballers hold a match in the far distance.”Museum Showcases Sargent’s Iconic WWI Painting Gassed (Herndon, Virginia); Jul 2018.“Life is one long daisy chain of surprises, isn’t it?”Michael J.A. Speyer;; Lulu; 2007.See more usage examples of daisy-chain in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The only Zen you find on the tops of mountains is the Zen you bring up there. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate