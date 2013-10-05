  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 11, 2024
This week’s theme
Misc words

This week’s words
lentitude
virid
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

virid

PRONUNCIATION:
(VIR-id)

MEANING:
adjective: Bright green.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin viridis (green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE:
“The grilled scallops come set over silky, virid pea puree.”
Chris Nuttall-Smith; The Chase Wins the Race; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 5, 2013.

See more usage examples of virid in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading it. -William Styron, novelist (11 Jun 1925-2006)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith