Jun 11, 2024This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
virid
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
virid
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Bright green.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin viridis (green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1600.
USAGE:
“The grilled scallops come set over silky, virid pea puree.”
Chris Nuttall-Smith; The Chase Wins the Race; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 5, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading it. -William Styron, novelist (11 Jun 1925-2006)
