lentitude

virid



virid PRONUNCIATION: (VIR-id)

MEANING: adjective: Bright green.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin viridis (green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE:

Chris Nuttall-Smith; The Chase Wins the Race; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 5, 2013.



"The grilled scallops come set over silky, virid pea puree."
Chris Nuttall-Smith; The Chase Wins the Race; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 5, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading it. -William Styron, novelist (11 Jun 1925-2006)





