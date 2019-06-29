

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



salvific PRONUNCIATION: (sal-VIF-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Having the power to save or redeem.

ETYMOLOGY: solicitous, solicitude, From Latin salvus (safe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sol- (whole), which also gave us solid, salute, save, salvo, soldier, catholicity salutary , and salubrious . Earliest documented use: 1591.

USAGE:

Corey White; Last Lines at Story Bridge; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 29, 2019.



See more usage examples of “For years I had believed that love held out the one hope of cleaning me and making me whole. Now I knew the truth. Love was just another way I’d wished in vain to be fixed. There was no salvific silver bullet .”Corey White; Last Lines at Story Bridge;(Melbourne, Australia); Jun 29, 2019.See more usage examples of salvific in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)





