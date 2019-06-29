  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 13, 2024
This week’s theme
Misc words

This week’s words
lentitude
virid
coterminous
salvific
salvific
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

salvific

PRONUNCIATION:
(sal-VIF-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Having the power to save or redeem.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin salvus (safe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sol- (whole), which also gave us solid, salute, save, salvo, soldier, catholicity, solicitous, solicitude, salutary, and salubrious. Earliest documented use: 1591.

USAGE:
“For years I had believed that love held out the one hope of cleaning me and making me whole. Now I knew the truth. Love was just another way I’d wished in vain to be fixed. There was no salvific silver bullet.”
Corey White; Last Lines at Story Bridge; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 29, 2019.

See more usage examples of salvific in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)

