salvific
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having the power to save or redeem.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin salvus (safe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sol- (whole), which also gave us solid, salute, save, salvo, soldier, catholicity, solicitous, solicitude, salutary, and salubrious. Earliest documented use: 1591.
USAGE:
“For years I had believed that love held out the one hope of cleaning me and making me whole. Now I knew the truth. Love was just another way I’d wished in vain to be fixed. There was no salvific silver bullet.”
Corey White; Last Lines at Story Bridge; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 29, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)
