

Jun 14, 2024 This week’s theme

Misc words



This week’s words

lentitude

virid

coterminous

salvific

hyaline



hyaline PRONUNCIATION: (HY-uh-lin/leen)

MEANING: adjective: Like glass: transparent or translucent.

noun: A substance that is transparent or translucent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hualos (glass). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:

Daniel Robinson; After the Fire; Skyhorse Publishing; 2015.



"He shared the same color blue to his eyes as Max had, clear and hyaline like a glassy sky."
Daniel Robinson; After the Fire; Skyhorse Publishing; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)





