A.Word.A.Day

Jun 14, 2024
This week’s theme
Misc words

This week’s words
lentitude
virid
coterminous
salvific
hyaline

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hyaline

PRONUNCIATION:
(HY-uh-lin/leen)

MEANING:
adjective: Like glass: transparent or translucent.
noun: A substance that is transparent or translucent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hualos (glass). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:
“He shared the same color blue to his eyes as Max had, clear and hyaline like a glassy sky.”
Daniel Robinson; After the Fire; Skyhorse Publishing; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)

