Jun 14, 2024
Misc words
This week’s words
lentitude
virid
coterminous
salvific
hyaline
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hyaline
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Like glass: transparent or translucent.
noun: A substance that is transparent or translucent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hualos (glass). Earliest documented use: 1661.
USAGE:
“He shared the same color blue to his eyes as Max had, clear and hyaline like a glassy sky.”
Daniel Robinson; After the Fire; Skyhorse Publishing; 2015.
See more usage examples of hyaline in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)
