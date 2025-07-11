|
Words related to colors
versicolored
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having many colors; variegated.
2. Having a color that changes in appearance; iridescent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vertere (to turn) + color. Earliest documented use: 1721.
USAGE:
“Adjacent to the breakfront, a smaller bookcase contained a veritable farrago of versicolored origami.”
John J. Klingerman; The Voice of the Sphinx; Covenant Books; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I hold one share in the corporate earth and am uneasy about the management. -E.B. White, writer (11 Jul 1899-1985)
