

Jul 11, 2025 This week’s theme

Words related to colors



This week’s words

fulvous

festucine

spadiceous

verdazurine

versicolored



Versicolored Barbet Photo: Joao Quental



versicolored PRONUNCIATION: (VUHR-si-kuhl-uhrd)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having many colors; variegated.

2. Having a color that changes in appearance; iridescent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vertere (to turn) + color. Earliest documented use: 1721.

USAGE: “Adjacent to the breakfront, a smaller bookcase contained a veritable farrago of versicolored origami.”

John J. Klingerman; The Voice of the Sphinx; Covenant Books; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I hold one share in the corporate earth and am uneasy about the management. -E.B. White, writer (11 Jul 1899-1985)





