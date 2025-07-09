

A white anthurium with spadices in the center Photo: Ramesh NG Words related to colors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



spadiceous PRONUNCIATION: (spay/spuh-DISH-uhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Of a reddish-brown color.

2. Relating to a spadix, the floral spike usually enclosed in a spathe.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin spadix (a torn-off palm branch and its fruit), from Greek spadix (a torn-off frond). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE: “Home, we find one of our own mentionable birds ... weaving inflatable migrating spadiceous chiffons.”

Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a child I was taught that to tell the truth was often painful. As an adult I have learned that not to tell the truth is more painful, and that the fear of telling the truth -- whatever the truth may be -- that fear is the most painful sensation of a moral life. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)





