Jul 10, 2025
Words related to colors
This week’s words
festucine
spadiceous
verdazurine
Photo: Tiket2 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
verdazurine
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Bluish-green; sea-green.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian verdazzurro (sea-green), from verde (green) + azzurro (blue). Earliest documented use: 1681.
USAGE:
“The water turns verdazurine this time of year.”
Peter Geye; A Lesser Light; University of Minnesota Press; 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are healed of a suffering only by expressing it to the full. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)
