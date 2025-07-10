  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 10, 2025
Words related to colors

verdazurine
Photo: Tiket2 / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

verdazurine

PRONUNCIATION:
(vuhrd-AZH-uh-reen)

MEANING:
adjective: Bluish-green; sea-green.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian verdazzurro (sea-green), from verde (green) + azzurro (blue). Earliest documented use: 1681.

USAGE:
“The water turns verdazurine this time of year.”
Peter Geye; A Lesser Light; University of Minnesota Press; 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are healed of a suffering only by expressing it to the full. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)

