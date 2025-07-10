

Photo: Tiket2 / Wikimedia



verdazurine PRONUNCIATION: (vuhrd-AZH-uh-reen)

MEANING: adjective: Bluish-green; sea-green.

ETYMOLOGY: From Italian verdazzurro (sea-green), from verde (green) + azzurro (blue). Earliest documented use: 1681.

USAGE: “The water turns verdazurine this time of year.”

Peter Geye; A Lesser Light; University of Minnesota Press; 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are healed of a suffering only by expressing it to the full. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)





