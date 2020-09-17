

Sep 17, 2020 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

toxophily

supercargo

votive

verbigerate



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Words that aren’t what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



verbigerate PRONUNCIATION: (vuhr-BIJ-uh-rayt)

MEANING: verb intr.: To obsessively repeat meaningless words and phrases.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin verbigerare (to talk, chat), from verbum (word) + gerere (to carry on). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE: “Then she started verbigerating ‘Hallelujah’ for hours.”

C.G. Jung; Collected Works of C.G. Jung: Psychogenesis of Mental Disease, Vol 3; Princeton University Press; 1960.



“[Raymond Poincare] never varied his ideas, seldom his expressions; for his whole term in 1922-24 he went on stubbornly verbigerating in the face of history.”

Vincent Sheean; Personal History; Doubleday; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is difficult to get the news from poems yet men die miserably every day for lack of what is found there. -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate