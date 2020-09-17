  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 17, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
toxophily
supercargo
votive
verbigerate
with Anu Garg

verbigerate

PRONUNCIATION:
(vuhr-BIJ-uh-rayt)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To obsessively repeat meaningless words and phrases.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin verbigerare (to talk, chat), from verbum (word) + gerere (to carry on). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“Then she started verbigerating ‘Hallelujah’ for hours.”
C.G. Jung; Collected Works of C.G. Jung: Psychogenesis of Mental Disease, Vol 3; Princeton University Press; 1960.

“[Raymond Poincare] never varied his ideas, seldom his expressions; for his whole term in 1922-24 he went on stubbornly verbigerating in the face of history.”
Vincent Sheean; Personal History; Doubleday; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is difficult to get the news from poems yet men die miserably every day for lack of what is found there. -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)

