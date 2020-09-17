|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 17, 2020This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
supercargo
votive
verbigerate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
verbigerate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To obsessively repeat meaningless words and phrases.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin verbigerare (to talk, chat), from verbum (word) + gerere (to carry on). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Then she started verbigerating ‘Hallelujah’ for hours.”
C.G. Jung; Collected Works of C.G. Jung: Psychogenesis of Mental Disease, Vol 3; Princeton University Press; 1960.
“[Raymond Poincare] never varied his ideas, seldom his expressions; for his whole term in 1922-24 he went on stubbornly verbigerating in the face of history.”
Vincent Sheean; Personal History; Doubleday; 1935.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is difficult to get the news from poems yet men die miserably every day for lack of what is found there. -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith