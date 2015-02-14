|
Sep 15, 2020This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
supercargo
supercargo
supercargo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An officer on a merchant ship who is in charge of the cargo.
2. A superintendent or an agent.
ETYMOLOGY:
By alteration of supracargo, from Spanish sobrecargo, from sobre (over), from Latin super (super) + cargo. Earliest documented use: 1667.
USAGE:
“Thurso carries a passenger nobody sees but himself, a kind of divine supercargo who relays messages from some more abstract deity.”
Barry Unsworth; Sacred Hunger; Hamish Hamilton; 1992.
“Robert Campbell of the University of Rhode Island, one of Healey’s supercargo of scientists, outlined the details.”
Awakening; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 14, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Understand this, I mean to arrive at the truth. The truth, however ugly in itself, is always curious and beautiful to seekers after it. -Agatha Christie, author (15 Sep 1890-1976)
