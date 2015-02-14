A.Word.A.Day

supercargo

1. An officer on a merchant ship who is in charge of the cargo.

2. A superintendent or an agent.

By alteration of supracargo, from Spanish sobrecargo, from sobre (over), from Latin super (super) + cargo. Earliest documented use: 1667.

Barry Unsworth; Sacred Hunger; Hamish Hamilton; 1992.



“Robert Campbell of the University of Rhode Island, one of Healey’s supercargo of scientists, outlined the details.”

Awakening; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 14, 2015.



