Sep 15, 2020 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

toxophily

supercargo



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



supercargo PRONUNCIATION: (soo-puhr-KAHR-goh)

MEANING: noun:

1. An officer on a merchant ship who is in charge of the cargo.

2. A superintendent or an agent.

ETYMOLOGY: By alteration of supracargo, from Spanish sobrecargo, from sobre (over), from Latin super (super) + cargo. Earliest documented use: 1667.

USAGE:

Barry Unsworth; Sacred Hunger; Hamish Hamilton; 1992.



“Robert Campbell of the University of Rhode Island, one of Healey’s supercargo of scientists, outlined the details.”

Awakening; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 14, 2015.



See more usage examples of supercargo in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Understand this, I mean to arrive at the truth. The truth, however ugly in itself, is always curious and beautiful to seekers after it. -Agatha Christie, author (15 Sep 1890-1976)





