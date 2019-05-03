

recreant PRONUNCIATION: (REK-ree-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Unfaithful to a cause, duty, person, belief, etc. 2. Cowardly. noun: 1. A disloyal person. 2. A coward.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French recreant, present participle of recroire (to yield, to surrender allegiance), from Latin recredere (to yield or pledge), from re- + credere (to believe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kerd- (heart), which also gave us cardiac, cordial, courage, record, concord, discord, credit, credo, and accord . Earliest documented use: 1330.

William Giraldi; ‘This Life Is Not Easy’: The Redemption of Raymond Carver; Commonweal (New York); May 3, 2019.



See more usage examples of recreant in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)





