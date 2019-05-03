|
Sep 18, 2020This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
toxophily
supercargo
votive
verbigerate
recreant
recreant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French recreant, present participle of recroire (to yield, to surrender allegiance), from Latin recredere (to yield or pledge), from re- + credere (to believe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kerd- (heart), which also gave us cardiac, cordial, courage, record, concord, discord, credit, credo, and accord. Earliest documented use: 1330.
USAGE:
“Here are some of the lovely closing lines of ‘Fever’ -- about a father of two young children abandoned by his recreant wife -- as he waves goodbye to a nanny who can no longer help him.”
William Giraldi; ‘This Life Is Not Easy’: The Redemption of Raymond Carver; Commonweal (New York); May 3, 2019.
See more usage examples of recreant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)
