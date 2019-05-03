  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 18, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
toxophily
supercargo
votive
verbigerate
recreant

with Anu Garg

recreant

PRONUNCIATION:
(REK-ree-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Unfaithful to a cause, duty, person, belief, etc.
 2. Cowardly.
noun:1. A disloyal person.
 2. A coward.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French recreant, present participle of recroire (to yield, to surrender allegiance), from Latin recredere (to yield or pledge), from re- + credere (to believe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kerd- (heart), which also gave us cardiac, cordial, courage, record, concord, discord, credit, credo, and accord. Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:
“Here are some of the lovely closing lines of ‘Fever’ -- about a father of two young children abandoned by his recreant wife -- as he waves goodbye to a nanny who can no longer help him.”
William Giraldi; ‘This Life Is Not Easy’: The Redemption of Raymond Carver; Commonweal (New York); May 3, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)

