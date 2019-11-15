

Nov 15, 2019 This week’s theme

Misc. words



This week’s words

froward

listless

indolent

matronly

valorous



Roll the dice

Get a random word from

A.Word.A.Day archives Misc. wordsGet a random word from A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



valorous PRONUNCIATION: (VAL-uhr-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Courageous; brave; bold.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin valor (worth), from valere (to be well or strong). Earliest documented use: 1477.

USAGE:

Jack Edward Shay; The Dock of Broken Dreams; Xlibris; 1999.



See more usage examples of “Martha Washington, matronly and dowdy ... smiled. ‘I can assure you that the General holds the utmost respect for General Arnold as well. Without his valorous service, none of us might be here tonight celebrating the French alliance.’”Jack Edward Shay;; Xlibris; 1999.See more usage examples of valorous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate