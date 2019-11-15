  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 15, 2019
valorous

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAL-uhr-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Courageous; brave; bold.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin valor (worth), from valere (to be well or strong). Earliest documented use: 1477.

USAGE:
“Martha Washington, matronly and dowdy ... smiled. ‘I can assure you that the General holds the utmost respect for General Arnold as well. Without his valorous service, none of us might be here tonight celebrating the French alliance.’”
Jack Edward Shay; The Dock of Broken Dreams; Xlibris; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)

