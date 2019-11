This is a reader-supported service. Please take part in our Autumn Contributing Membership Drive

A.Word.A.Day

listless

adjective: Devoid of energy or enthusiasm.

From list (desire, inclination), from Old English lystan (to be pleasing). Ultimately from the Indo-European root las- (to be eager), which also gave us lust. Earliest documented use: 1440.

John Barth; Lost in the Funhouse; Doubleday; 1968.



