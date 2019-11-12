|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
This is a reader-supported service. Please take part in our Autumn Contributing Membership Drive.
Nov 12, 2019This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
listless
Make a gift that
keeps on giving, all year long
A gift subscription of AWAD
It takes less than a minute. And it’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
listless
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Devoid of energy or enthusiasm.
ETYMOLOGY:
From list (desire, inclination), from Old English lystan (to be pleasing). Ultimately from the Indo-European root las- (to be eager), which also gave us lust. Earliest documented use: 1440.
USAGE:
“She grew froward -- by turns high-spirited and listless, voluble and dumb, doting and cynical.”
John Barth; Lost in the Funhouse; Doubleday; 1968.
See more usage examples of listless in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To the artist there is never anything ugly in nature. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith