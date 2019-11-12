  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
This is a reader-supported service. Please take part in our Autumn Contributing Membership Drive.


Nov 12, 2019
This week’s theme
Misc. words

This week’s words
froward
listless
Make a gift that
keeps on giving, all year long
A gift subscription of AWAD
It takes less than a minute. And it’s free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

listless

PRONUNCIATION:
(LIST-luhs, -lis)

MEANING:
adjective: Devoid of energy or enthusiasm.

ETYMOLOGY:
From list (desire, inclination), from Old English lystan (to be pleasing). Ultimately from the Indo-European root las- (to be eager), which also gave us lust. Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:
“She grew froward -- by turns high-spirited and listless, voluble and dumb, doting and cynical.”
John Barth; Lost in the Funhouse; Doubleday; 1968.

See more usage examples of listless in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To the artist there is never anything ugly in nature. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith