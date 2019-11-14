

Nov 14, 2019 This week’s theme

Misc. words



This week’s words

froward

listless

indolent

matronly



Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 Photo: IMDb Misc. words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



matronly PRONUNCIATION: (MAY-truhn-lee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Stately; dignified.

2. Characteristic of a mature, plump, unfashionable woman.

ETYMOLOGY: From matron (a married woman; a woman in charge), from Latin matrona (married woman, wife), from mater (mother). Ultimately from the Indo-European root mater (mother), which also gave us mother, material, matter, matrix, and matrimony. Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:

Anton Chekhov (translation: Constance Garnett); The Darling and Other Stories; Macmillan; 1916.



See more usage examples of “She had grown somewhat stouter of late, and her movements were already a little matronly, a little indolent.”Anton Chekhov (translation: Constance Garnett);; Macmillan; 1916.See more usage examples of matronly in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we're looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn't test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed, and love of power. -P.J. O'Rourke, writer (b. 14 Nov 1947)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate