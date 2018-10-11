

Beginning of Bach's BWV 736, with upbeat in red Image: Kwantus/Wikimedia Words from music A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



upbeat PRONUNCIATION: (UHP-beet)

MEANING: noun: An unaccented beat before the first beat of a measure.

adjective: Cheerful; optimistic.

ETYMOLOGY: From up + Old English beatan (beat). Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE:

Adrian Higgins; The Photogenic Dahlia Stages a Comeback, and Steals the Show; The Washington Post; Oct 11, 2018.



Adrian Higgins; The Photogenic Dahlia Stages a Comeback, and Steals the Show; The Washington Post; Oct 11, 2018.

