  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Words from music

This week’s words
fiddlestick
upbeat
upbeat
Beginning of Bach's BWV 736, with upbeat in red
Image: Kwantus/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

upbeat

PRONUNCIATION:
(UHP-beet)

MEANING:
noun: An unaccented beat before the first beat of a measure.
adjective: Cheerful; optimistic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From up + Old English beatan (beat). Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE:
“As John Spangenberg of Damascus was readying his blooms for the show, he remained upbeat despite it all. ‘I probably lost a quarter of my garden in the spring,’ he said.”
Adrian Higgins; The Photogenic Dahlia Stages a Comeback, and Steals the Show; The Washington Post; Oct 11, 2018.

See more usage examples of upbeat in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith