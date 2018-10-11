|
A.Word.A.Day
Beginning of Bach's BWV 736, with upbeat in red
Image: Kwantus/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
upbeat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An unaccented beat before the first beat of a measure.
adjective: Cheerful; optimistic.
ETYMOLOGY:
From up + Old English beatan (beat). Earliest documented use: 1869.
USAGE:
“As John Spangenberg of Damascus was readying his blooms for the show, he remained upbeat despite it all. ‘I probably lost a quarter of my garden in the spring,’ he said.”
Adrian Higgins; The Photogenic Dahlia Stages a Comeback, and Steals the Show; The Washington Post; Oct 11, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)
