Nov 23, 2018
This week’s theme
Words from music

This week’s words
fiddlestick
upbeat
orchestrate
concert pitch
trombenik

trombenik
with Anu Garg

trombenik or trombenick

PRONUNCIATION:
(TROM-buh-nik)

MEANING:
noun: A lazy or a boastful person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish tromba (trumpet, horn) + -nik (suffix denoting a person associated with a particular quality, group, etc., e.g. nudnik). The English equivalent is a person tooting one’s own horn. Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE:
“Her children, the big trombenik who was good-for-nothing and the little pisher who knows nothing about anything, were destroying her life.”
Floyd Skloot; 1957; Sewanee Review (Baltimore, Maryland); Winter 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To seek understanding before taking action, yet to trust my instincts when action is called for. Never to avoid danger from fear, never to seek out danger for its own sake. Never to conform to fashion from fear of eccentricity, never to be eccentric from fear of conformity. -Steven Brust, novelist (b. 23 Nov 1955)

