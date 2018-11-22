

Nov 22, 2018 This week's theme

Words from music



This week’s words

fiddlestick

upbeat

orchestrate

concert pitch

Words from music A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



concert pitch PRONUNCIATION: (KAHN-suhrt pich)

MEANING: noun:

1. A tuning standard for musical instruments in which the note A above middle C is assigned a frequency of 440 cycles per second (

1. A tuning standard for musical instruments in which the note A above middle C is assigned a frequency of 440 cycles per second (audio).
2. A state of being tensely alert or ready.

ETYMOLOGY: From concert, from French concerter, from Italian concertare (harmonize) + pitch, probably from Old English pic. Earliest documented use: 1735.

USAGE:

Scyld Berry; Hope Springs Eternal for West Indies; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 30, 2017.



"England did not bowl their best, apart from Stuart Broad, who was roused to concert pitch."
Scyld Berry; Hope Springs Eternal for West Indies; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 30, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first. -Charles de Gaulle, French president (22 Nov 1890-1970)





