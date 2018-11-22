|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 22, 2018This week’s theme
Words from music
This week’s words
upbeat
orchestrate
concert pitch
concert pitch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A tuning standard for musical instruments in which the note A above middle C is assigned a frequency of 440 cycles per second (audio).
2. A state of being tensely alert or ready.
ETYMOLOGY:
From concert, from French concerter, from Italian concertare (harmonize) + pitch, probably from Old English pic. Earliest documented use: 1735.
USAGE:
“England did not bowl their best, apart from Stuart Broad, who was roused to concert pitch.”
Scyld Berry; Hope Springs Eternal for West Indies; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 30, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first. -Charles de Gaulle, French president (22 Nov 1890-1970)
