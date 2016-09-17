|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
This week's theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
solecism
Manchurian candidate
Dunkirk
Siberia
ultima Thule
A 1935 stamp of Greenland
Image: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg
ultima Thule
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The northernmost part of the world believed habitable by the ancients.
2. A distant or remote goal or place.
3. The farthest point.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ultima (farthest) + Thule, a place believed by ancient people to be the northernmost, variously identified as Iceland, Norway, Greenland, or Shetland Islands. Earliest documented use: 1771.
USAGE:
“On what’s known as the shy-bold continuum of human behaviour, Unst stands out as an ultima Thule of shyness.”
Ian Jack; We Used to Think Shyness Was Refined. That Was Before Social Media; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 17, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All great truths begin as blasphemies. -George Bernard Shaw, writer, Nobel laureate (26 Jul 1856-1950)
|
