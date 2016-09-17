

Jul 26, 2019 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

solecism

Manchurian candidate

Dunkirk

Siberia

ultima Thule



A 1935 stamp of Greenland Image: Wikimedia Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ultima Thule PRONUNCIATION: (UL-tuh-muh THOO-lee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The northernmost part of the world believed habitable by the ancients.

2. A distant or remote goal or place.

3. The farthest point.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ultima (farthest) + Thule, a place believed by ancient people to be the northernmost, variously identified as Iceland, Norway, Greenland, or Shetland Islands. Earliest documented use: 1771.

USAGE:

Ian Jack; We Used to Think Shyness Was Refined. That Was Before Social Media; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 17, 2016.



"On what's known as the shy-bold continuum of human behaviour, Unst stands out as an ultima Thule of shyness."
Ian Jack; We Used to Think Shyness Was Refined. That Was Before Social Media; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 17, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All great truths begin as blasphemies. -George Bernard Shaw, writer, Nobel laureate (26 Jul 1856-1950)





