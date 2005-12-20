|
This week's theme
Toponyms
This week's words
Dunkirk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A desperate evacuation or retreat.
2. A crisis requiring drastic measures to avoid total disaster.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Dunkirk (in French, Dunkerque), a seaport and town in northern France. In World War II, it was the site of evacuation of more than 330,000 Allied troops by sea while under German fire during May-June 1940. Earliest documented use: 1941.
USAGE:
“We are in the worst situation we’ve been in since I’ve been at the club. This is our Dunkirk.”
Colin Tattum; Football; Birmingham Mail (UK); Dec 20, 2005.
