

Jul 24, 2019 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

solecism

Manchurian candidate

Dunkirk



British troops escaping from Dunkirk in lifeboats (1940) Photo: US War Department / Wikimedia Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Dunkirk PRONUNCIATION: (DUN-kurk)

MEANING: noun:

1. A desperate evacuation or retreat.

2. A crisis requiring drastic measures to avoid total disaster.

ETYMOLOGY: After Dunkirk (in French, Dunkerque), a seaport and town in northern France. In World War II, it was the site of evacuation of more than 330,000 Allied troops by sea while under German fire during May-June 1940. Earliest documented use: 1941.

USAGE:

Colin Tattum; Football; Birmingham Mail (UK); Dec 20, 2005.



See more usage examples of “We are in the worst situation we’ve been in since I’ve been at the club. This is our Dunkirk.”Colin Tattum; Football;(UK); Dec 20, 2005.See more usage examples of Dunkirk in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: So I accept these awards on behalf of the cake bakers and all of those other women who can do some things quite as important, if not more important, than flying, as well as in the name of women flying today. -Amelia Earhart (24 Jul 1897-1937)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate