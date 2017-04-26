|
Jul 25, 2019This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
Manchurian candidate
Dunkirk
Siberia
Russian soldiers guarding Siberian exiles
Photo: LOC/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Siberia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An undesirable or isolated location assigned to those who have fallen out of favor or are being disciplined.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Siberia, a vast region of central and eastern Russia, used as a place of exile by Russia under the tsars and by the USSR. Earliest documented use: 1841. See also: gulag.
USAGE:
“The balcony, once a Siberia for diners without boldfaced names, could become a desired location.”
Florence Fabricant; Everything’s Up to Date (for 1958, That Is); The New York Times; Apr 26, 2017.
See more usage examples of Siberia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
