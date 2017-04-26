

Jul 25, 2019 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

solecism

Manchurian candidate

Dunkirk

Siberia



Russian soldiers guarding Siberian exiles Photo: LOC/Wikimedia



Siberia PRONUNCIATION: (sy-BEER-ee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An undesirable or isolated location assigned to those who have fallen out of favor or are being disciplined.

ETYMOLOGY: After Siberia, a vast region of central and eastern Russia, used as a place of exile by Russia under the tsars and by the USSR. Earliest documented use: 1841. See also: gulag

USAGE:

Florence Fabricant; Everything’s Up to Date (for 1958, That Is); The New York Times; Apr 26, 2017.



The balcony, once a Siberia for diners without boldfaced names, could become a desired location.
Florence Fabricant; Everything's Up to Date (for 1958, That Is); The New York Times; Apr 26, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The less justified a man is in claiming excellence for his own self, the more ready he is to claim all excellence for his nation, his religion, his race or his holy cause. A man is likely to mind his own business when it is worth minding. When it is not, he takes his mind off his own meaningless affairs by minding other people's business. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)





