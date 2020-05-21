

ugly duckling PRONUNCIATION: (UHG-lee DUHK-ling)

MEANING: noun: One that seems unattractive or unpromising at first but has great potential and later turns out to be quite attractive or successful.

ETYMOLOGY: From the protagonist of the story “The Ugly Duckling” by Hans Christian Andersen, in which a young bird believes himself to be a duck and is unhappy because he doesn’t look like a duck, only to later learn that (spoiler alert) he is a beautiful swan. Earliest documented use: 1877.

USAGE:

Stuart James; Fork in Road for Public Transport Solutions; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); May 21, 2020.



Stuart James; Fork in Road for Public Transport Solutions; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); May 21, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What's done to children, they will do to society. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)





