Jul 22, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy-tale characters
This week’s words
Cinderella
ugly duckling
Illustration: Milo Winter
From Hans Andersen’s Fairy Tales, 1916
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ugly duckling
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One that seems unattractive or unpromising at first but has great potential and later turns out to be quite attractive or successful.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the protagonist of the story “The Ugly Duckling” by Hans Christian Andersen, in which a young bird believes himself to be a duck and is unhappy because he doesn’t look like a duck, only to later learn that (spoiler alert) he is a beautiful swan. Earliest documented use: 1877.
USAGE:
“Nearly every transport advocacy group in Melbourne bemoans a lack of investment in our bus network. The ugly duckling of the transport network, and a mode that fails to attract attention on the front pages of newspapers, it is perhaps the cheapest and most obvious way to tackle congestion.”
Stuart James; Fork in Road for Public Transport Solutions; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); May 21, 2020.
See more usage examples of ugly duckling in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What's done to children, they will do to society. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)
