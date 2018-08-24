  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 23, 2020
This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy-tale characters

This week’s words
Goldilocks
Cinderella
ugly duckling
sleeping beauty
Sleeping Beauty
Sleeping Beauty, 1821 (detail)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sleeping beauty

PRONUNCIATION:
(SLEE-ping BYOO-tee)

MEANING:
noun: Someone or something that lies dormant for a long time.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the princess of a fairy tale who is cursed by a wicked fairy. The princess pricks her finger on a spindle and sleeps for 100 years until awakened by the kiss of a prince. Earliest documented use: 1729.

NOTES:
In finance, a sleeping beauty is an asset, for example, a startup, that is an attractive target for takeover, but that has not yet been approached by someone. Also see Rip Van Winkle.

USAGE:
“Eighty fatalities and 1,000 wounded citizens later, a pall had descended on Prague, which would now be a sleeping beauty for more than two decades.”
Amotz Asa-El; The Prague Spring at 50; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Aug 24, 2018.

See more usage examples of sleeping beauty in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
At least half the mystery novels published violate the law that the solution, once revealed, must seem to be inevitable. -Raymond Thornton Chandler, writer (23 Jul 1888-1959)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith