A.Word.A.Day
Jul 23, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy-tale characters
This week’s words
Cinderella
ugly duckling
sleeping beauty
Sleeping Beauty, 1821 (detail)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sleeping beauty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone or something that lies dormant for a long time.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the princess of a fairy tale who is cursed by a wicked fairy. The princess pricks her finger on a spindle and sleeps for 100 years until awakened by the kiss of a prince. Earliest documented use: 1729.
NOTES:
In finance, a sleeping beauty is an asset, for example, a startup, that is an attractive target for takeover, but that has not yet been approached by someone. Also see Rip Van Winkle.
USAGE:
“Eighty fatalities and 1,000 wounded citizens later, a pall had descended on Prague, which would now be a sleeping beauty for more than two decades.”
Amotz Asa-El; The Prague Spring at 50; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Aug 24, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:At least half the mystery novels published violate the law that the solution, once revealed, must seem to be inevitable. -Raymond Thornton Chandler, writer (23 Jul 1888-1959)
