Jul 24, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy-tale characters
This week’s words
Goldilocks
Cinderella
ugly duckling
sleeping beauty
Prince Charming
Prince Charming in “Sleeping Beauty”
Illustration: Heinrich Leutemann or Carl Offterdinger
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prince charming
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A suitor who fulfills the expectations of his beloved.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Prince Charming, the fairy-tale hero of many stories, such as, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Earliest documented use: 1850.
USAGE:
“Judith reluctantly attends a cocktail party where she meets Howard Rose, a charismatic lawyer ... But Judith will come to realize Howard is no prince charming.”
Adriana Delgado; Beachy Books (Even If You’re Not Going Near the Beach); The Palm Beach Post (Florida); May 28, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There's no money in poetry, but then there's no poetry in money, either. -Robert Graves, poet and novelist (24 Jul 1895-1985)
