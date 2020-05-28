  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 24, 2020
This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy-tale characters

This week’s words
Goldilocks
Cinderella
ugly duckling
sleeping beauty
Prince Charming

Prince Charming
Prince Charming in “Sleeping Beauty”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

prince charming

PRONUNCIATION:
(prins CHAR-ming)

MEANING:
noun: A suitor who fulfills the expectations of his beloved.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Prince Charming, the fairy-tale hero of many stories, such as, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Earliest documented use: 1850.

USAGE:
“Judith reluctantly attends a cocktail party where she meets Howard Rose, a charismatic lawyer ... But Judith will come to realize Howard is no prince charming.”
Adriana Delgado; Beachy Books (Even If You’re Not Going Near the Beach); The Palm Beach Post (Florida); May 28, 2020.

See more usage examples of Prince Charming in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There's no money in poetry, but then there's no poetry in money, either. -Robert Graves, poet and novelist (24 Jul 1895-1985)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith