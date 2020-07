A.Word.A.Day

prince charming

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A suitor who fulfills the expectations of his beloved.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Prince Charming, the fairy-tale hero of many stories, such as, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Earliest documented use: 1850.

USAGE:



Adriana Delgado; Beachy Books (Even If You’re Not Going Near the Beach); The Palm Beach Post (Florida); May 28, 2020.



