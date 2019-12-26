

Dec 26, 2019 This week’s theme

Noel



This week’s words

jactancy

oryzivorous

gaminesque

twiforked



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



twiforked or twi-forked PRONUNCIATION: (TWAI-forkt)

MEANING: adjective: Divided in two; two-pronged.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English twi- (two) + forked, from forca, from Latin furca (fork, yoke). Earliest documented use: 1635.

USAGE: “The evening before the serpent came,

Just at the first hour of the night,

She reached a flagon* of crystal bright,

Sweet Eve, Young Eve,

Snow-white, rose-red, a twi-forked flame,

The evening before the serpent came,

Kindled and burnt in the heart of Eve.”

Susan Sutton Smith (ed.); Complete Poems and Collected Letters of Adelaide Crapsey; State University of New York Press; 1977.

*A large bottle for liquor

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The hair is real -- it's the head that's a fake. -Steve Allen, television host, musician, actor, comedian, and writer (26 Dec 1921-2000)





