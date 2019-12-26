  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 26, 2019
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
jactancy
oryzivorous
gaminesque
twiforked
twiforked
A fork in the road! Why don’t they take it?
Photo: Sarah
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

twiforked or twi-forked

PRONUNCIATION:
(TWAI-forkt)

MEANING:
adjective: Divided in two; two-pronged.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English twi- (two) + forked, from forca, from Latin furca (fork, yoke). Earliest documented use: 1635.

USAGE:
“The evening before the serpent came,
Just at the first hour of the night,
She reached a flagon* of crystal bright,
Sweet Eve, Young Eve,
Snow-white, rose-red, a twi-forked flame,
The evening before the serpent came,
Kindled and burnt in the heart of Eve.”
Susan Sutton Smith (ed.); Complete Poems and Collected Letters of Adelaide Crapsey; State University of New York Press; 1977.
*A large bottle for liquor

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The hair is real -- it's the head that's a fake. -Steve Allen, television host, musician, actor, comedian, and writer (26 Dec 1921-2000)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith