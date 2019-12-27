

Dec 27, 2019 This week’s theme

No el



This week’s words

jactancy

oryzivorous

gaminesque

twiforked

amaxophobia



Image: imgflip No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



amaxophobia PRONUNCIATION: (uh-mak-suh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The fear of riding in a vehicle.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hamaxa (wagon) + -phobia (fear).

USAGE: “The poor woman is scared to death ... Anne must have seen the same thing in her rearview mirror. ‘Great,’ she said just loud enough for Mary Helen to hear, “not only are we driving Miss Daisy, but we are driving Miss Daisy with amaxophobia.”

Carol Anne O’Marie; The Corporal Works of Murder; St Martin’s Press; 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Let me tell you the secret that has led me to my goal. My strength lies solely in my tenacity. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate