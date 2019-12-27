  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 27, 2019
This week's theme
No el

amaxophobia
Image: imgflip
amaxophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-mak-suh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The fear of riding in a vehicle.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hamaxa (wagon) + -phobia (fear).

USAGE:
“The poor woman is scared to death ... Anne must have seen the same thing in her rearview mirror. ‘Great,’ she said just loud enough for Mary Helen to hear, “not only are we driving Miss Daisy, but we are driving Miss Daisy with amaxophobia.”
Carol Anne O’Marie; The Corporal Works of Murder; St Martin’s Press; 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Let me tell you the secret that has led me to my goal. My strength lies solely in my tenacity. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)

