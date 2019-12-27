|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 27, 2019This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
jactancy
oryzivorous
gaminesque
twiforked
amaxophobia
Image: imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
amaxophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The fear of riding in a vehicle.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hamaxa (wagon) + -phobia (fear).
USAGE:
“The poor woman is scared to death ... Anne must have seen the same thing in her rearview mirror. ‘Great,’ she said just loud enough for Mary Helen to hear, “not only are we driving Miss Daisy, but we are driving Miss Daisy with amaxophobia.”
Carol Anne O’Marie; The Corporal Works of Murder; St Martin’s Press; 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Let me tell you the secret that has led me to my goal. My strength lies solely in my tenacity. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith