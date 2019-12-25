|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 25, 2019
No el
This week’s words
oryzivorous
gaminesque
Photo: Dominique Linel
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gaminesque
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Playfully impudent or mischievous.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French gamine (a pert, impudent, or mischievous girl), feminine of gamin (a young boy working as a glassblower’s assistant), of obscure origin. Earliest documented use: 1886.
USAGE:
“She had evidently been a big, bouncing, bright gaminesque girl at fifteen, and very amusing and very much admired.”
H.G. Wells; The Wife of Sir Isaac Harman; Macmillan; 1914.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If I have seen farther than others, it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants. -Isaac Newton, philosopher and mathematician (25 Dec 1642-1727)
