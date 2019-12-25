

gaminesque PRONUNCIATION: (gam-uh-NESK)

MEANING: adjective: Playfully impudent or mischievous.

ETYMOLOGY: From French gamine (a pert, impudent, or mischievous girl), feminine of gamin (a young boy working as a glassblower’s assistant), of obscure origin. Earliest documented use: 1886.

USAGE: “She had evidently been a big, bouncing, bright gaminesque girl at fifteen, and very amusing and very much admired.”

H.G. Wells; The Wife of Sir Isaac Harman; Macmillan; 1914.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I have seen farther than others, it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants. -Isaac Newton, philosopher and mathematician (25 Dec 1642-1727)





