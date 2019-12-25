  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 25, 2019
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
jactancy
oryzivorous
gaminesque
gaminesque
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gaminesque

PRONUNCIATION:
(gam-uh-NESK)

MEANING:
adjective: Playfully impudent or mischievous.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French gamine (a pert, impudent, or mischievous girl), feminine of gamin (a young boy working as a glassblower’s assistant), of obscure origin. Earliest documented use: 1886.

USAGE:
“She had evidently been a big, bouncing, bright gaminesque girl at fifteen, and very amusing and very much admired.”
H.G. Wells; The Wife of Sir Isaac Harman; Macmillan; 1914.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I have seen farther than others, it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants. -Isaac Newton, philosopher and mathematician (25 Dec 1642-1727)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith