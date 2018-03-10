|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 21, 2023This week’s theme
Verbing the noun
This week’s words
spitchcock
physic
troth
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
troth
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English treowth (fidelity, truth), from treowe (faithful). Ultimately from the Indo-European root deru- (to be firm), which gave us truth, trust, tree, endure, druid, during, durable, duress, trow and indurate. Earliest documented use: noun 1175, verb 1400.
USAGE:
“[Minnesota State Rep. Drew Christensen] is planning to move a Bill to ban the winner of a reality show from the state for jilting a girl from there. Clearly, the lawmaker was not the only one incensed by The Bachelor in question going back on his troth on the finale of the TV show.”
Truth Is Stranger Than Reality TV; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Mar 10, 2018.
“I am trothed to do your bidding.”
Erin O’Quinn; Storm Maker; Siren-BookStrand; 2012.
See more usage examples of troth in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith