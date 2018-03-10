

troth PRONUNCIATION: (troth, trohth)

MEANING: noun: 1. One’s pledged word, loyalty, or fidelity. 2. Truth. 3. Betrothal. verb tr.: To pledge or betroth.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English treowth (fidelity, truth), from treowe (faithful). Ultimately from the Indo-European root deru- (to be firm), which gave us truth, trust, tree, endure, druid, during, durable, duress, trow and indurate . Earliest documented use: noun 1175, verb 1400.

USAGE:

Truth Is Stranger Than Reality TV; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Mar 10, 2018.



“I am trothed to do your bidding.”

Erin O’Quinn; Storm Maker; Siren-BookStrand; 2012.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)





