|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 22, 2023This week’s theme
Verbing the noun
This week’s words
blazon
spitchcock
physic
troth
barnacle
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
barnacle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bernaca, of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: noun 1227, verb 1863.
NOTES:
Earlier, a barnacle was a goose. Before it was known that geese migrated, people believed that they hatched from the shells of the marine animals we now call barnacles. This medieval folk belief may have arisen from the similarity in appearance between certain barnacles and the goose’s head and neck, and the fact that barnacle geese were rarely seen nesting.
USAGE:
“‘Who’s the blonde chick who barnacled herself onto your boyfriend?’ Scarlett whispered.”
Elizabeth SaFleur; It Was All The Pie’s Fault; Elizabeth SaFleur LLC; 2022.
See more usage examples of barnacle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It may sound trite, but using the weapons of the enemy, no matter how good one's intentions, makes one the enemy. -Charles de Lint, writer and folk musician (b. 22 Dec 1951)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith