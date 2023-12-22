  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 22, 2023
This week’s theme
Verbing the noun

This week’s words
spitchcock
physic
troth
barnacle
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

barnacle

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAHR-nuh-kuhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. Any marine crustacean of the subclass Cirripedia that attaches itself to rocks, hulls, docks, whales, etc.
 2. Someone or something that clings.
verb intr.:To cling in a persistent manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bernaca, of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: noun 1227, verb 1863.

NOTES:
Earlier, a barnacle was a goose. Before it was known that geese migrated, people believed that they hatched from the shells of the marine animals we now call barnacles. This medieval folk belief may have arisen from the similarity in appearance between certain barnacles and the goose’s head and neck, and the fact that barnacle geese were rarely seen nesting.

USAGE:
“‘Who’s the blonde chick who barnacled herself onto your boyfriend?’ Scarlett whispered.”
Elizabeth SaFleur; It Was All The Pie’s Fault; Elizabeth SaFleur LLC; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It may sound trite, but using the weapons of the enemy, no matter how good one's intentions, makes one the enemy. -Charles de Lint, writer and folk musician (b. 22 Dec 1951)

