

Dec 20, 2023 This week’s theme

Verbing the noun



This week’s words

blazon

spitchcock

physic



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Verbing the noun A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



physic PRONUNCIATION: (FIZ-ik)

MEANING: noun: 1. A medicine, especially one that acts as a laxative. 2. A doctor. 3. Medical science or the medical profession. verb tr.: 1. To act upon as a laxative. 2. To treat with, or as if with, a medicine. 3. To cure or heal.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French fisique (medical science or natural science), from Latin physica (natural science), from Greek physike (science of nature), from physis (nature). Earliest documented use: noun 1325, verb 1400.

USAGE:

David Walton; Quintessence; Tor; 2013.



“Of Knadler Lake, about a mile long, [David] Love said, ‘That’s bitter water -- sodium sulphate. It would physic you something awful.’”

John McPhee; Rising from the Plains; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1986.



See more usage examples of “His reputation as a physic was worthless if he couldn’t truly heal.”David Walton;; Tor; 2013.“Of Knadler Lake, about a mile long, [David] Love said, ‘That’s bitter water -- sodium sulphate. It would physic you something awful.’”John McPhee;; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1986.See more usage examples of physic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate