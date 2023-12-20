  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 20, 2023
This week’s theme
Verbing the noun

This week’s words
blazon
spitchcock
physic
physic
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

physic

PRONUNCIATION:
(FIZ-ik)

MEANING:
noun:1. A medicine, especially one that acts as a laxative.
 2. A doctor.
 3. Medical science or the medical profession.
verb tr.:1. To act upon as a laxative.
 2. To treat with, or as if with, a medicine.
 3. To cure or heal.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French fisique (medical science or natural science), from Latin physica (natural science), from Greek physike (science of nature), from physis (nature). Earliest documented use: noun 1325, verb 1400.

USAGE:
“His reputation as a physic was worthless if he couldn’t truly heal.”
David Walton; Quintessence; Tor; 2013.

“Of Knadler Lake, about a mile long, [David] Love said, ‘That’s bitter water -- sodium sulphate. It would physic you something awful.’”
John McPhee; Rising from the Plains; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1986.

See more usage examples of physic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith