Dec 20, 2023This week’s theme
Verbing the noun
This week’s words
spitchcock
physic
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
physic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French fisique (medical science or natural science), from Latin physica (natural science), from Greek physike (science of nature), from physis (nature). Earliest documented use: noun 1325, verb 1400.
USAGE:
“His reputation as a physic was worthless if he couldn’t truly heal.”
David Walton; Quintessence; Tor; 2013.
“Of Knadler Lake, about a mile long, [David] Love said, ‘That’s bitter water -- sodium sulphate. It would physic you something awful.’”
John McPhee; Rising from the Plains; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1986.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)
