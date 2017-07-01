  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 19, 2018
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages

This week’s words
cornpone
bayou
sagamore
mugwump
totem

with Anu Garg

totem

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOH-tuhm)

MEANING:
noun: A person, object, group, etc. that serves as an emblem or symbol.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Ojibwe/Ojibwa language of the Algonquian language family in North America. Earliest documented use: 1609.

USAGE:
“The Beats, so long a totem of countercultural cool, now seem anomalous, even old-school.”
Peter Murphy; The Beats That My Heart Skipped; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jul 1, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)

