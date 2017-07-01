

Oct 19, 2018 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Native American languages



This week’s words

cornpone

bayou

sagamore

mugwump

totem



Photo: John Rudolph Words borrowed from Native American languages A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



totem PRONUNCIATION: (TOH-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: A person, object, group, etc. that serves as an emblem or symbol.

ETYMOLOGY: From Ojibwe/Ojibwa language of the Algonquian language family in North America. Earliest documented use: 1609.

USAGE:

Peter Murphy; The Beats That My Heart Skipped; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jul 1, 2017.



See more usage examples of “The Beats, so long a totem of countercultural cool, now seem anomalous, even old-school.”Peter Murphy; The Beats That My Heart Skipped;(Dublin, Ireland); Jul 1, 2017.See more usage examples of totem in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate