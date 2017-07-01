|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 19, 2018This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages
This week’s words
cornpone
bayou
sagamore
mugwump
totem
Photo: John Rudolph
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
totem
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person, object, group, etc. that serves as an emblem or symbol.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Ojibwe/Ojibwa language of the Algonquian language family in North America. Earliest documented use: 1609.
USAGE:
“The Beats, so long a totem of countercultural cool, now seem anomalous, even old-school.”
Peter Murphy; The Beats That My Heart Skipped; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jul 1, 2017.
See more usage examples of totem in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith