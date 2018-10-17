  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 17, 2018
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages

This week’s words
cornpone
bayou
sagamore
with Anu Garg

sagamore

PRONUNCIATION:
(SAG-uh-mohr)

MEANING:
noun: A chief or a leader.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Eastern Abenaki sakama. Earliest documented use: 1613. A related word is sachem.

USAGE:
“He lowered his gaze and dared not to engage again the face of the sagamore.”
P. Gifford Longley; Captive; Tate Publishing; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)

