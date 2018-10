Oct 17, 2018 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Native American languages



This week’s words

cornpone

bayou

sagamore



Words borrowed from Native American languages



sagamore PRONUNCIATION: (SAG-uh-mohr)

MEANING: noun: A chief or a leader.

ETYMOLOGY: From Eastern Abenaki sakama. Earliest documented use: 1613. A related word is sachem

USAGE:

P. Gifford Longley; Captive; Tate Publishing; 2010.



See more usage examples of "He lowered his gaze and dared not to engage again the face of the sagamore."
P. Gifford Longley; Captive; Tate Publishing; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)





