|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 17, 2018This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages
This week’s words
bayou
sagamore
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sagamore
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A chief or a leader.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Eastern Abenaki sakama. Earliest documented use: 1613. A related word is sachem.
USAGE:
“He lowered his gaze and dared not to engage again the face of the sagamore.”
P. Gifford Longley; Captive; Tate Publishing; 2010.
See more usage examples of sagamore in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith