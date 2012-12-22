

Words borrowed from Native American languages



cornpone

bayou



bayou PRONUNCIATION: (BY-yoo)

MEANING: noun: A sluggish marshy area of water, typically an overflow or tributary to a lake or river.

ETYMOLOGY: Via Louisiana French from Choctaw bayuk (small stream). Earliest documented use: 1766.

USAGE:

"The network of navigable bayous and cypress swamps veining the area just outside New Orleans was hospitable territory for escaped slaves."
Home-Grown and Spirit-Raised; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 22, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A lexicographer's business is solely to collect, arrange, and define the words that usage presents to his hands. He has no right to proscribe words; he is to present them as they are. -Noah Webster, lexicographer (16 Oct 1758-1843)





