Oct 16, 2018
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages

This week’s words
cornpone
bayou
bayou
with Anu Garg

bayou

PRONUNCIATION:
(BY-yoo)

MEANING:
noun: A sluggish marshy area of water, typically an overflow or tributary to a lake or river.

ETYMOLOGY:
Via Louisiana French from Choctaw bayuk (small stream). Earliest documented use: 1766.

USAGE:
“The network of navigable bayous and cypress swamps veining the area just outside New Orleans was hospitable territory for escaped slaves.”
Home-Grown and Spirit-Raised; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 22, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A lexicographer's business is solely to collect, arrange, and define the words that usage presents to his hands. He has no right to proscribe words; he is to present them as they are. -Noah Webster, lexicographer (16 Oct 1758-1843)

