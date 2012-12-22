|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 16, 2018This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Native American languages
This week’s words
bayou
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bayou
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sluggish marshy area of water, typically an overflow or tributary to a lake or river.
ETYMOLOGY:
Via Louisiana French from Choctaw bayuk (small stream). Earliest documented use: 1766.
USAGE:
“The network of navigable bayous and cypress swamps veining the area just outside New Orleans was hospitable territory for escaped slaves.”
Home-Grown and Spirit-Raised; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 22, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A lexicographer's business is solely to collect, arrange, and define the words that usage presents to his hands. He has no right to proscribe words; he is to present them as they are. -Noah Webster, lexicographer (16 Oct 1758-1843)
