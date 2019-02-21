|
Nov 23, 2022This week’s theme
Which came first, noun or verb?
This week’s words
scunner
tomcat
tomcat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
The word was probably popularized by the anonymously published children’s book The Life and Adventures of a Cat (1760). Earliest documented use: for a cat: 1772; for a womanizer; 1884, for verb: 1917.
USAGE:
“Just before Khloe gave birth last year, there were rumours about [Tristan Thompson] cheating. In recent weeks the NBA star, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reported to have been tomcatting around again.”
Cracking up with the Kardashians; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Feb 21, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poetry is a sort of homecoming. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)
