Nov 23, 2022
tomcat

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOM-kat)

MEANING:
noun:1. A male domestic cat.
 2. A womanizer.
verb intr.:To pursue women promiscuously.

ETYMOLOGY:
The word was probably popularized by the anonymously published children’s book The Life and Adventures of a Cat (1760). Earliest documented use: for a cat: 1772; for a womanizer; 1884, for verb: 1917.

USAGE:
“Just before Khloe gave birth last year, there were rumours about [Tristan Thompson] cheating. In recent weeks the NBA star, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reported to have been tomcatting around again.”
Cracking up with the Kardashians; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Feb 21, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is a sort of homecoming. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)

