Nov 25, 2022
nitch

PRONUNCIATION:
(nich)

MEANING:
noun: A notch or a small cut.
verb tr.: To make a small cut or notch.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps a variant of niche. Earliest documented use: noun: 1726; verb: 1880.

USAGE:
“‘With a nitch in it,’ she added, referring to the dimple at its crest.”
Oxford S. Stroud; To Yield a Dream; NewSouth Books; 2002.

“I engraved, or nitched, on the broad end of the oar.”
Jack London; The Star Rover; Macmillan; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The man who dies rich dies disgraced. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)

