

Nov 25, 2022 This week’s theme

Which came first, noun or verb?



This week’s words

truffle

scunner

tomcat

whinge

nitch



nitch PRONUNCIATION: (nich)

MEANING: noun: A notch or a small cut.

verb tr.: To make a small cut or notch.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin, perhaps a variant of niche. Earliest documented use: noun: 1726; verb: 1880.

USAGE: “‘With a nitch in it,’ she added, referring to the dimple at its crest.”

Oxford S. Stroud; To Yield a Dream; NewSouth Books; 2002.



“I engraved, or nitched, on the broad end of the oar.”

Jack London; The Star Rover; Macmillan; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who dies rich dies disgraced. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)





