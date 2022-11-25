|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 25, 2022This week’s theme
Which came first, noun or verb?
This week’s words
truffle
scunner
tomcat
whinge
nitch
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nitch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A notch or a small cut.
verb tr.: To make a small cut or notch.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps a variant of niche. Earliest documented use: noun: 1726; verb: 1880.
USAGE:
“‘With a nitch in it,’ she added, referring to the dimple at its crest.”
Oxford S. Stroud; To Yield a Dream; NewSouth Books; 2002.
“I engraved, or nitched, on the broad end of the oar.”
Jack London; The Star Rover; Macmillan; 1915.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man who dies rich dies disgraced. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)
