A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

ETYMOLOGY:

From Scots scunner/skunner (to shrink back). Earliest documented use: verb: 1425, noun: 1512.

USAGE:

“The smell was so scunnering it made him want to puke up.”Obituary: Stanley Robertson;(London, UK); Sep 5, 2009.“Perhaps if she did not call her a scunner right off, they might be friends.”Marti Talbott;; MT Creations Corporation; 2011.See more usage examples of scunner in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary